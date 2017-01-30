Warriors' Draymond Green: Another quiet outing Sunday

Green tallied five points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block over 34 minutes in Sunday's 113-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Green now has single-digit scoring efforts in four of the last five games, including back-to-back five-point tallies. In the past, he's often offset meager point totals with strong production elsewhere, but even that's been relatively lacking as of late, as he's only averaging 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks over the aforementioned stretch. Zaza Pachulia has also taken on a more prominent offensive role as of late, certainly a potential factor in Green's drop in overall involvement. Tellingly, after averaging 9.7 and 10.1 shot attempts per game the last two seasons, respectively, the fifth-year pro's figure in that category is down to 8.5 this season.