Warriors' Draymond Green: Collects double-double with two steals, blocks Wednesday
Green finished with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in a 121-111 win over the Raptors on Wednesday.
Green has ran into a bit of turnover trouble lately with 14 total in his last three games, but it's been easy for the Warriors to forgive him for the giveaways when he's provided 26 assists over that same span. The power forward has now notched 11 double-doubles on the campaign, putting him slightly behind the pace of the career-high 33 he notched in 2015-16.
