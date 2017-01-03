Warriors' Draymond Green: Collects triple-double in Monday's win
Green registered 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 assists, and 10 rebounds in 36 minutes during the Warriors' 127-119 win against the Nuggets on Monday.
Green posted his second triple-double of the season, and this was the fifth outing in which he finished with double-digit dimes and boards. While Green has sacrificed individually in terms of scoring, shot attempts, and rebounds, he is posting career-best numbers in assists and steals.
