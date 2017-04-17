Warriors' Draymond Green: Dominates both ends of floor Sunday

Green finished with 19 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists, five blocks and three steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 121-109 victory over the Trail Blazers.

It was an absolutely monster night for the Defensive Player of the Year candidate, racking up a combined eight steals and blocks while also being just one assist shy of a triple-double. Green made easy work of opposing coach Terry Stotts' weak frontcourt with starting center Jusuf Nurkic (lower leg) sidelined, bullying Noah Vonleh and Maurice Harkless. As long as Nurkic is in street clothes, there doesn't appear to be anyone at the moment that can check Green, making him one of the most enticing DFS options in the series.