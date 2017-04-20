Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-doubles in rout to go 2-0

Green tallied six points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and a steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 110-81 win over the TrailBlazers.

Green would have most likely recorded a triple-double if the Warriors hadn't absolutely embarrassed Portland on Wednesday, as Golden State's starters gave way to the second and third unit for a good portion of the second half. An obvious candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, Green provides a variety of intangibles that don't necessarily show up on a stat line, but Wednesday's contest is a perfect example of how he can dominate a game defensively. He is a great cash play in DFS playoff matches, although there is always a risk that he'll sit if a game gets out of hand. The Warriors travel to Portland on Saturday as they try and stretch their series lead to 3-0, and Green will definitely play a pivotal role in the outcome.