Warriors' Draymond Green: Drains five three-pointers in Game 4 win
Green recorded 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during a 128-103 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday.
Green excelled as he helped the team finish off its first round series. He was in rare form on the offensive end, as the 21 points marked his third-highest scoring total so far this season, and the five three-pointers made matched a season high. Green had a phenomenal first round, with averages of 13.8 points on 50 percent from the field, 9.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 4.3 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.
