Warriors' Draymond Green: Improbable triple-double Friday

Green recorded 4 points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 10 steals and five blocks across 38 minutes in Friday's 122-107 victory over the Grizzlies.

The five-tool star was stuffing the stat sheet Friday night en route to a very improbable triple-double. Green's main contributions came on the defensive side of the ball, as the 10 steals marked a new season best while the five blocks tied his season-high. The multifarious Green continues to prove why he is such an integral part of the Warriors' success, and he'll be ready on all cylinders for Saturday's game when Kevin Durant returns to Oklahoma City.