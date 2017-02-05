Warriors' Draymond Green: Leaves Saturday's game but returns

Green left during the first half of Saturday's game against the Kings with a right knee contusion, according to Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area, but returned for the second half, reports Anthony Slayer of the San Jose Mercury News.

Green limped into the Warriors' locker room following the injury, but missed only three minutes of game time.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola