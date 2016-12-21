Warriors' Draymond Green: Notches double-double, collects five steals

Green accrued 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists across 31 minutes in a 104-74 win over the Jazz.

After notching a double-double with rebounds and assists in his previous game Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Green achieved the feat in more conventional fashion Tuesday, and tied his season high in steals to boot. In addition, Green shot over 50 percent from the field, an encouraging development after he went a combined 7-of-27 (25.9%) over the the preceding three contests.