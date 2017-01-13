Warriors' Draymond Green: Offsets scoring total with 13 assists Thursday

Green tallied just two points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) but added 13 assists, nine rebounds and two blocks in Thursday's 127-107 win over the Pistons.

With the Big Three of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson scoring a combined 72 points on 47 shots, Green equaled his second-lowest amount of attempts on the season. However, he largely made up for it by setting up his talented teammates for many of those scoring opportunities, while also providing his typically solid work on the boards. Green has offset three single-digit scoring efforts in six January games with double-digit assists in four of those contests, and multiple blocks in three straight.