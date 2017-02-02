Warriors' Draymond Green: Out Thursday vs. Clippers

Green is dealing with left shoulder contusion and has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers.

The injury doesn't sound overly concerning, considering it's being listed as a bruise, but it will at least keep him out of action on Thursday. With Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) and David West (thumb) already out as well, the Warriors are going to be thin in the frontcourt, which likely opens up a bunch of minutes for guys like Kevon Looney and JaVale McGee. Green's next opportunity to take the court will be Saturday against the Kings.