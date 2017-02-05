Warriors' Draymond Green: Overcomes injuries in Saturday's loss

Green scored 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT) along with eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocked shots over 43 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime loss to Sacramento.

Green, who returned to the lineup after missing the Warriors' previous game with a shoulder injury, had a couple of injury scares Saturday. He left the game late in the second quarter with what x-rays later determined to be a right knee contusion. Green returned for the second half and was again hobbled during the overtime period after landing awkwardly, but stayed in the game. He mentioned following the game that he may "feel it" Sunday, but he and the Warriors get a bit of break and aren't playing until Wednesday at home against the Bulls.