Warriors' Draymond Green: Posts double-double against OKC
Green finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, five assists, three blocked shots and a steal in Wednesday's 121-100 win against Oklahoma City.
Green has managed seven or more rebounds in nine consecutive outings, and he has swatted two or more shots in each of his past five starts. While his point production has been a bit erratic, he is averaging nearly a triple-double in eight games in January with 10.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.9 blocked shots and 1.5 steals in the month, making him a fabulous rotisserie option.
