Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable Saturday vs. Kings

Green (shoulder) is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup against the Kings.

Green sat out of Thursday's win over the Clippers due to his injured shoulder. The team was likely exercising caution, as the do-it-all power forward appears to be trending toward a return Saturday. Given his short absence, Green figures to take on his usual workload in the matchup should he indeed be active. If he suffers any setbacks, Kevin Looney and James McAdoo could be in line for increased roles again.