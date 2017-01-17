Warriors' Draymond Green: Records triple-double in blowout win

Green finished with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds, 11 assists, five blocked shots and a steal in Monday's 126-91 win against the Cavaliers.

Green recorded his third triple-double of the season, and his five swats equaled a career best. His offense has been a little up and down lately, but he has at least seven rebounds in each of his past eight games while piling up 10 or more assists in three of his of past four outings. Green helps out in multiple categories and is a favorite of fantasy owners in rotisserie formats.