Warriors' Draymond Green: Set to be available Friday vs. Pistons

Green (personal) posted on his personal Snapchat account early Friday morning that he was boarding a private jet and headed to Detroit in advance of Friday's game against the Pistons, Marcus Thompson of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Green had left the team and headed back to the Bay Area to witness the birth of his son, Draymond Jr., resulting in him sitting out Thursday's 117-101 win over the Nets in Brooklyn. Kevon Looney ended up starting at power forward in that contest, but with Green set to rejoin the Warriors on Friday, Looney will assume a more reduced role off the bench. Starting center Zaza Pachulia, who logged a double-double in 26 minutes Thursday, is also expected to see his playing time and production take a hit while Green settles back into his usual starting role in the frontcourt.