Warriors' Draymond Green: Shows off versatility in blowout win

Green put up 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and a steal in 33 minutes during a 125-108 win over Houston on Friday.

Shocker. Green had a great all-around game. Although the fifth year forward is averaging less points and rebounds than last season, due to the addition of some guy named Kevin Durant, Green is still more than capable of stuffing the stat sheet. Through nine games in January, Green is nearly averaging a triple double with 10.8/9.1/8.8 splits in just 34 minutes a game.