Warriors' Draymond Green: Submits double-digit boards, assists in return

Green (personal) submitted five points (1-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in a 119-113 win over the Pistons on Friday.

Green missed the front end of the Warriors' back-to-back set Thursday against the Nets to witness the birth of his son, but he rejoined the team in Detroit on Friday and turned in game-high totals in rebounds and assists. The power forward admitted after the victory that he didn't have his usual energy, which may have explained the poor shooting night, but expect him to have an extra burst Sunday against the Cavaliers, as the Warriors look to avenge their NBA Finals series loss from last summer.