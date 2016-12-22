Warriors' Draymond Green: Will not play Thursday vs. Nets

Green has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nets in order to be present for the birth of his son, Marc Stein of ESPN.com reports.

The Warriors are heading into a back-to-back set, so there's no guarantee that Green will be able to return to the team prior to Friday's tilt with the Pistons. That could leave the Warriors temporarily short-handed in the frontcourt over the next two games, although look for guys like David West and Kevon Looney to have a bigger role at power forward, while they could even opt to slide Kevin Durant over from small forward for short stints.