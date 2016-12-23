Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Friday vs. Pistons

The Warriors confirmed that Green rejoined the team in Detroit and will be available for Friday's game against the Pistons.

After missing Thursday's win over the Nets to witness the birth of his son, Green boarded a private jet to meet up with the Warriors and is expected to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup as he returns to his home state of Michigan. Kevon Looney, who started at power forward in Green's stead and played 18 minutes Thursday, will see a more reduced role upon transitioning back to the bench.