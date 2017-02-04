Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Saturday
Green (shoulder) will play Saturday against the Kings, Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
Green was held out of Thursday's win over the Clippers while dealing with a sore left shoulder, but the absence was mostly precautionary, and the All-Star was never expected to miss extended time. All indications are that Green will get the start at his usual power forward spot, and he's not expected to face any limitations.
