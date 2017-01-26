Clark did not play due to a coach's decision in Wednesday's win over Charlotte.

This marks the first DNP since Nov. 26 for Clark, who has made just four of 17 shots, including 1-of-8 from three-point range, over the last five games. It doesn't take much for a reserve to lose opportunities, particularly one whose job it is to make shots. Patrick McCaw got the fourth-guard minutes Wednesday.

