Warriors' Ian Clark: DNP in Wednesday's win
Clark did not play due to a coach's decision in Wednesday's win over Charlotte.
This marks the first DNP since Nov. 26 for Clark, who has made just four of 17 shots, including 1-of-8 from three-point range, over the last five games. It doesn't take much for a reserve to lose opportunities, particularly one whose job it is to make shots. Patrick McCaw got the fourth-guard minutes Wednesday.
More News
-
Warriors' Ian Clark: Scores 14 points in 16 minutes Thursday•
-
Warriors' Ian Clark: Gets bump in minutes Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Ian Clark: Double-figure scoring in Monday's win•
-
Warriors' Ian Clark: Second-team leader•
-
Warriors' Ian Clark: Erupts for season-high 23 points Saturday•
-
Warriors' Ian Clark: Double-digit scoring Saturday•