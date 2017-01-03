Clark scored 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) along with one rebound, one assist and two steals over 16 minutes in Monday's win against Denver.

As a little-used fourth guard that takes a majority of his shots from outside the paint, Clark has been ridiculously efficient this season, successfully converting a career-best 52.9 percent of his attempts (61.5 eFG%). He has emerged as Golden State's designated scorer on the second unit and will get two-to-three looks from three-point distance every game. Clark may not currently present a good option for most fantasy teams, but he's shot his way into two more minutes per game over the last 15 games. He could earn more minutes going forward for a team that looks to keep its regulars fresh for what will undoubtedly be another season that extends into June.