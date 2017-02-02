Clark scored two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt) along with four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 16 minutes in Golden State's 126-111 win over Charlotte on Wednesday.

Both Clark and Patrick McCaw were asked to fill the void created by Shaun Livingston's mid-back strain that left him unavailable. When it was all said and done, there was little for either reserve guard to do as the Warriors' starters pushed the lead out to double-digits and Golden State cruised. The paucity of assists from Clark was mitigated by the eight assists each from Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant. Clark will continue to receive beefed up playing time as long as Livingston is unavailable.