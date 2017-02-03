Clark poured in 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), and added four assists and one rebound over 21 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 win over the Clippers.

Seeing his highest amount of playing time since Jan. 10, Clark responded with his first double-digit scoring effort in the last nine games. Clark's shot attempts were his most since the aforementioned contest as well, as he continues to provide inconsistent returns despite a modest but dependable role in the backcourt rotation.