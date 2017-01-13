Clark registered 14 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, an assist and two steals over 16 minutes in Thursday's 127-107 win over the Pistons.

Clark led the second unit in scoring on the night, posting a double-digit point total for the third time in the last five games in which he's seen at least 10 minutes. Clark's contributions will naturally fluctuate considering the ultra-talented starting backcourt that the Warriors boast, but he is averaging career highs in points (7.2), rebounds (1.4), assists (1.1), blocks (0.5), field-goal percentage (51.0) and three-point percentage (43.4) across a high-water mark of 14.1 minutes in the current campaign.