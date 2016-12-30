Clark leads Golden State's reserve unit in scoring with 7.2 points per game on 52.8 percent shooting.

Clark was at one time neck-and-neck with Patrick McCaw for playing time as the second guard off the bench after Shaun Livingston, but he's played well enough to bump McCaw from the rotation the last three games. Because of Clark's improved play, the Warriors assigned McCaw to the D-League on Thursday, feeling the rookie needed some playing time, minutes he wasn't getting with Golden State.