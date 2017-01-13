Warriors' James McAdoo: Inactive Thursday vs. Pistons
McAdoo (coach's decision) was inactive for Thursday's 127-107 win over the Pistons.
McAdoo's one-minute cameo in Tuesday's win over the Heat was his only appearance in the last 10 games. The 23-year-old hasn't made any progress this season in his attempt to enter the Warriors rotation and could be at risk of losing his roster spot if the team decides to make a few cosmetic changes to their bench prior to the trade deadline.
More News
-
Warriors' James McAdoo: Eight effective minutes Thursday•
-
Warriors' James McAdoo: Inactive Sunday for second straight game•
-
Warriors' James McAdoo: Inactive Tuesday•
-
Warriors' James McAdoo: Plays three minutes in preseason finale•
-
Warriors' James McAdoo: Re-signs with Warriors•
-
James McAdoo: Will be unrestricted free agent•