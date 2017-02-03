McAdoo provided 10 points (5-6 FG), nine rebounds and one block over 17 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 win over the Clippers.

McAdoo put together what was his best overall outing of the season, posting his second double-digit scoring effort in the last four games in the process. The third-year pro's scoring total equaled a season high, while the rebounds served as a high-water mark on the campaign. McAdoo has now played between 17 and 20 minutes in four of the last five contests with David West (thumb) sidelined, and his solid play may be earning him a slightly more expanded role in the frontcourt rotation even after the latter returns.