McAdoo will get additional playing time against quicker teams that require a lot of switching on defense while David West (thumb) is out of action, Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr has a motley crew of big men lacking in dynamism that he can call on to fill West's role as the backup center, but each of those bigs vary in their skill set, which allows the coach to adjust from game to game. McAdoo -- Kerr refers to him as his "speed 5" -- is the quickest of the bunch and best suited for quicker teams like Houston, Golden State's opponent last Friday when McAdoo was the first center off the bench. He's the most capable of switching from big to wing or flying out to challenge shooters. Against a more traditional lineup, McAdoo will unlikely be the first choice.