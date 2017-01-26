McAdoo scored eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT) along with seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot over 20 minutes in Wednesday's 113-103 win over the Hornets.

It was a nice homecoming for McAdoo, who spent three college years at North Carolina. He was the guest rotation member Wednesday, getting a season-high in minutes as the primary replacement for the injured David West (thumb). Golden State head coach Steve Kerr has been juggling his reserve bigs while West is unavailable on a game-to-game basis. Against the Hornets, McAdoo's quickness and ability to guard multiple positions, including bigs that can shoot from distance, was deemed the best matchup. That doesn't guarantee him playing time going forward.