McAdoo wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Warriors and will become an unrestricted free agent, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

McAdoo finished his third season with the Warriors playing in a career-high 52 games, but averaged just 2.8 points and 1.7 rebounds across 8.8 minutes per contest. While his value could certainly increase with a change of scenery, McAdoo is still unlikely to pick up a huge role no matter where he lands, which should keep him off the radar in the majority of leagues. Still, it's worth it to keep an eye on where he lands to determine what kind of role he'll have.