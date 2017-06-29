Warriors' James McAdoo: Set to become unrestricted free agent
McAdoo wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Warriors and will become an unrestricted free agent, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
McAdoo finished his third season with the Warriors playing in a career-high 52 games, but averaged just 2.8 points and 1.7 rebounds across 8.8 minutes per contest. While his value could certainly increase with a change of scenery, McAdoo is still unlikely to pick up a huge role no matter where he lands, which should keep him off the radar in the majority of leagues. Still, it's worth it to keep an eye on where he lands to determine what kind of role he'll have.
More News
-
Warriors' James McAdoo: Swipes career-high four steals as starter in regular season finale•
-
Warriors' James McAdoo: Will join starting five Wednesday•
-
Warriors' James McAdoo: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' James McAdoo: Probable Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Warriors' James McAdoo: Suffers facial injury Tuesday•
-
Warriors' James McAdoo: Leaves Tuesday's game with head injury•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...