McAdoo scored eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT) along with two rebounds and an assist over a season-high 12 minutes in Friday's 125-108 win over the Rockets.

This was Golden State's first game without David West, who will miss at least two weeks due to a fractured left thumb, and both McAdoo and Kevon Looney (11 minutes) were given an increase in playing time. The reserve power forwards each played during the first half when the game-outcome was still in doubt, but McAdoo was the first big man off the bench. The two forwards will each get their opportunities while West recovers, but neither will get enough playing time to provide much fantasy value, unless Draymond Green or Zaza Pachulia is unavailable.