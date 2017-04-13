McAdoo managed eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four steals, two blocks, and one assist in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 win over the Lakers.

McAdoo recorded a career high in steals while starting in place of Draymond Green (rest), and the former Tar Heel did a bit of everything else as well. McAdoo's role is likely to be more limited during the playoffs, but his 52 regular season appearances in 2016-17 is just four less than he had in the last two years combined.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories