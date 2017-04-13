McAdoo managed eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four steals, two blocks, and one assist in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 win over the Lakers.

McAdoo recorded a career high in steals while starting in place of Draymond Green (rest), and the former Tar Heel did a bit of everything else as well. McAdoo's role is likely to be more limited during the playoffs, but his 52 regular season appearances in 2016-17 is just four less than he had in the last two years combined.