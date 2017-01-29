McAdoo contributed 10 points (5-8 FG), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes during a 144-98 win over the Clippers on Saturday.

McAdoo's 10 points marked his highest scoring total of the season, just one game after he had tied his season high with eight points. A good chunk of his minutes came in garbage time, but he is benefiting from David West's (thumb) absence by posting his best two-game stretch of the season over the last two outings. McAdoo has received a combined 39 minutes over the last two games, and we'll see if the increased workload continues Sunday against the Trail Blazers.

