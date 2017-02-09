Warriors' JaVale McGee: Available to return Wednesday
McGee (back) is available to return to Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McGee fell hard on his back and went to the locker room for the issue, but doesn't appear any worse for the wear. Unless something changes in the coming days, he should be utilized normally in fantasy lineups Friday against the Grizzlies and could have some additional value again should Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) and David West (thumb) be unavailable.
