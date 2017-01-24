Warriors' JaVale McGee: Double-figure scoring in Monday's loss
McGee scored 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 FT) with five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 14 minutes in Golden State's 105-102 loss to the Heat on Monday.
McGee was the David West fill-in of choice Monday against Miami as Golden State head coach Steve Kerry felt he was the best matchup against seven-footer Hassan Whiteside. For McGee, it was his second consecutive double-figure scoring effort, after going off for 13 points (6-for-7 FG) in Sunday's win over the Magic. When McGee's playing time gets into the double digits, he can put up respectable numbers in scoring, rebounds or blocked shots -- the Warriors love to take advantage of his athleticism with lob-dunks -- but Monday was just the 13th time in 40 games he's played at least 10 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Scores 13 points in 13 minutes Sunday•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Fights off illness to play nine minutes Monday•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Scores 15 points in nine minutes Friday•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Scores 11 points in move back to bench•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Season-high scoring Thursday•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Efficient in start Tuesday•