McGee scored 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 FT) with five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 14 minutes in Golden State's 105-102 loss to the Heat on Monday.

McGee was the David West fill-in of choice Monday against Miami as Golden State head coach Steve Kerry felt he was the best matchup against seven-footer Hassan Whiteside. For McGee, it was his second consecutive double-figure scoring effort, after going off for 13 points (6-for-7 FG) in Sunday's win over the Magic. When McGee's playing time gets into the double digits, he can put up respectable numbers in scoring, rebounds or blocked shots -- the Warriors love to take advantage of his athleticism with lob-dunks -- but Monday was just the 13th time in 40 games he's played at least 10 minutes.