McGee scored 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-5 FT) along with three rebounds over 20 minutes in Saturday's 130-114 win over Oklahoma City.

McGee reached double-digits in points for the 10th time this season, and the third time since filling in at center for the injured Zaza Pachulia (shoulder). With Pachulia expected out until after the All-Star break, you'll get at least two more starts with McGee -- Monday in Denver, and Wednesday at home against Sacramento.