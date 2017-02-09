McGee finished with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two blocked shots over 16 minutes in Wednesday's 123-92 win against the Bulls.

McGee showed no ill effects of his back injury, and he actually might have been even more efficient than usual. Despite his starting status McGee's playing time is usually around 10-15 minutes. As such he is only worth using in deeper fantasy leagues.