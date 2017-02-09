McGee went to the locker room limping following a hard fall in Wednesday's game against the Bulls, but returned to the team huddle and was seen stretching out his back, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

McGee's injury is worth monitoring in the future, but it appears he may be available to return to Wednesday's contest. Should the issue hold him out of further action, the Warriors could be shorthanded heading into Friday's tilt versus the Grizzlies. Golden State would likely go small with Draymond Green at center and James McAdoo playing the four if all of the big men who missed Wednesday's and McGee can't go.