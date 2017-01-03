Warriors' JaVale McGee: Fights off illness to play nine minutes Monday
McGee (illness) played nine minutes in a 127-119 win over the Nuggets on Monday, producing nine points (4-4 FG, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and one steal.
McGee had been listed as questionable heading into the evening with an illness, but he was cleared to suit up prior to game time and ended up seeing his typical workload off the bench. The veteran center has been included in coach Steve Kerr's rotation in each of the Warriors' previous 23 games, but he's averaging a meager 6.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 9.4 minutes per game during that stretch. Those are strong per-minute numbers, but until McGee routinely sees closer to 20 minutes, he'll struggle to carry any fantasy value.
