Warriors' JaVale McGee: Goes perfect from the field in blowout win
McGee contributed 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 13 minutes in Golden State's 110-81 win over the TrailBlazers.
Although he only logged 13 minutes on the floor, McGee was extra special in a short time, highlighting his entry off the bench with an alley-oop and two dunks in the first quarter. Since the All-Star break, McGee has provided a great spark to the Warriors and has become a crowd favorite, as the crowd in Oakland roared when he entered the lineup. While Zaza Pachulia is usually the Warriors' starting center, McGee will get his share of minutes down the stretch and will be an intriguing DFS option when the Warriors are expected to run away with a game like they did on Wednesday. The Warriors will head to Portland on Saturday and attempt to stretch their series lead to 3-0.
