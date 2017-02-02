Warriors' JaVale McGee: Makes third start Wednesday
McGee scored nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 FT) along with four rebounds and four blocked shots over 17 minutes in Golden State's 126-111 win over Charlotte on Wednesday.
McGee was making his third start of the season and first since Dec. 15 because Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) was unavailable. Pachulia will miss at least a week with a right rotator cuff strain, so you can expect McGee to receive elevated minutes Thursday against the Clippers and Saturday at Sacramento. As you can see by his four blocks Wednesday, it doesn't take much playing time for him to contribute.
