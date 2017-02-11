Warriors' JaVale McGee: Plays through injury Friday
McGee scored four points (2-5 FG) along with four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 18 minutes in Friday's 122-107 win over Memphis.
McGee had been dealing with a lower-body injury, the result of a spill he'd taken during Wednesday's win over the Bulls, but was deemed ready to go Friday. He started at center once again as Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) remains sidelined. With both Pachulia and David West (thumb) doubtful to return this weekend, we expect McGee to remain in the starting lineup Saturday night in Oklahoma City and probably Monday night in Denver.
