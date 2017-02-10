McGee has a glute contusion and is probable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

The injury doesn't seem too serious, as McGee is expected to play Friday. If he happens to miss the contest, Draymond Green could pick up the start at center, while Damian Jones could see minutes as well.

