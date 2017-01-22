Warriors' JaVale McGee: Scores 13 points in 13 minutes Sunday
McGee managed 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 13 minutes during the Warriors' 118-98 win over the Magic on Sunday.
McGee hadn't earned double-digit minutes since December 30 versus the Mavericks, and he has received 10 minutes or more in just 12 of his 39 appearances. As a result, McGee is averaging just 8.1 minutes during 2016-17, and this marks the first time in his career that he is playing under 10 minutes per night.
