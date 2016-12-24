McGee supplied 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one block across nine minutes in a 119-113 win over the Pistons on Friday.

Since the Pistons rolled out two traditional centers in Andre Drummond and Aron Baynes, McGee was able to see some run in a competitive matchup and made the most of the opportunity, falling just two points shy of matching his season-high scoring total. While McGee has been a solid reserve option at center for the Warriors and has surpassed Anderson Varejao and Damian Jones on the depth chart, he's not seeing enough playing time to make much of a splash in the fantasy realm.