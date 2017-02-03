McGee supplied 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block over 15 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 win over the Clippers.

The veteran big man was highly efficient once again, as he's now tallied 20 points over 32 minutes in his two starts in place of Zaza Pachulia (rotator cuff). He was excellent on the boards Thursday as well, as McGee's eight rebounds equaled a season high. With Pachulia slated to be out for at least the next two contests, McGee makes for an interesting short-term pick-up for those desperately in need of some scoring and rebounding, as well as a viable punt play in daily formats.