Warriors' JaVale McGee: Will play Friday vs. Grizzlies
McGee (lower body) has been cleared for Friday's tilt with the Grizzlies.
McGee will play through a glute contusion Friday night, but the injury will definitely be something to keep an eye on. He may see his minutes monitored more closely, in which case expect Damian Jones to see increased action.
