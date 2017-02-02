McGee will start at center for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area reports.

Zaza Pachulia is dealing with a shoulder injury and is set to miss at least the next week, so McGee will get the first crack at moving into the starting lineup in his place. In a few previous starts this season, McGee hasn't received a ton of minutes, usually hovering around that 20-minute mark at best, so his playing time may not surpass that mark again Wednesday. That said, he's still been fairly effective in limited minutes in the past, so there's a chance he sees a decent uptick in production. The Warriors will likely shift Draymond Green over to center at times during the game, which could limit McGee's upside.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola