McGee will start at center for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area reports.

Zaza Pachulia is dealing with a shoulder injury and is set to miss at least the next week, so McGee will get the first crack at moving into the starting lineup in his place. In a few previous starts this season, McGee hasn't received a ton of minutes, usually hovering around that 20-minute mark at best, so his playing time may not surpass that mark again Wednesday. That said, he's still been fairly effective in limited minutes in the past, so there's a chance he sees a decent uptick in production. The Warriors will likely shift Draymond Green over to center at times during the game, which could limit McGee's upside.